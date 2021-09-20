FY2021 EPS Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP) Boosted by Raymond James

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note issued on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.40).

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

