Fusible (FUSII) Reaches Market Cap of $108,944.90

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 20th. Fusible has a market cap of $108,944.90 and $12.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fusible has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fusible coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000587 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00067177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.19 or 0.00174941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00114521 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,072.73 or 0.06874636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,626.36 or 0.99842729 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $359.73 or 0.00804835 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fusible Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

