Fund Evaluation Group LLC Sells 70,962 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,962 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises about 0.3% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fund Evaluation Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,759,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.47. The stock had a trading volume of 56,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,589. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.71 and a one year high of $59.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.99.

