Fund Evaluation Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,677 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 5.7% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $59,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $15,281,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.10. 72,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,760,997. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.05.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

