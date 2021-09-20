FUD.finance (FUD) Market Capitalization Achieves $186,486.65

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. FUD.finance has a total market cap of $186,486.65 and $457.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One FUD.finance coin can now be purchased for about $7.90 or 0.00018065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00054634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00124831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00011824 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00044119 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance (CRYPTO:FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

