Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,157 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fortis were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the first quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Fortis by 30,433.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTS opened at $45.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.77. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 79.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. Bank of America lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

