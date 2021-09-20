Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Bought by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,998 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Fortis were worth $21,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Fortis by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fortis by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS opened at $45.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.4059 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

