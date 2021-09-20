Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.000-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.59.

NYSE FL opened at $49.63 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,697 shares of company stock worth $12,436,587. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Foot Locker stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,781 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Foot Locker worth $26,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

