Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Short Interest Down 28.0% in August

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,500 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the August 15th total of 593,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other Flushing Financial news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,500 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $66,345. 5.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Flushing Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 71.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 38,830 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 38.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 17.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 370,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 54,699 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 115,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $658.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.87. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $25.22.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $57.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

