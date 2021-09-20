FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Update

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the August 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of FLIDF stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

