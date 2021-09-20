FLO (FLO) 1-Day Volume Hits $60,018.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 716.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

