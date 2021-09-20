FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Position Decreased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FLT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

FLT stock opened at $258.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.69. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

