Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

PFD stock opened at $16.16 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

