Fivebalance (FBN) Trading Up 119.5% This Week

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. In the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded up 119.5% against the dollar. One Fivebalance coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fivebalance has a market cap of $117,423.69 and approximately $1,694.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fivebalance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00055555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00122905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00044845 BTC.

Fivebalance Profile

FBN is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,098,280,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,481,026 coins. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . The official message board for Fivebalance is medium.com/@fivebalance . The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Fivebalance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fivebalance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fivebalance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fivebalance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fivebalance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.