FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 35.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58,662 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 63,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after buying an additional 44,567 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

