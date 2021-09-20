First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Position Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR opened at $50.80 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $52.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average is $46.04.

