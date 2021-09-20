First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on September 30th

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:FFA opened at $20.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $22.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,367,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund were worth $27,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

