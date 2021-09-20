First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Position Lifted by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 386.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,647 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,869 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $56,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,668,000 after acquiring an additional 39,108 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 69.0% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in First Republic Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $4,960,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC stock opened at $200.04 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $100.38 and a 52-week high of $204.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.04 and a 200-day moving average of $186.94.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

FRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.