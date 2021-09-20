FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last Week

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000406 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $61.57 million and approximately $7.98 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000213 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001427 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001466 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 781,745,773 coins and its circulating supply is 354,796,514 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

