Financial Review: Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) & Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) and Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

This table compares Paramount Resources and Harbour Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Resources 13.63% -1.58% -0.90% Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Paramount Resources and Harbour Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Resources 0 6 2 0 2.25 Harbour Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00

Paramount Resources presently has a consensus price target of $15.66, suggesting a potential upside of 20.90%. Given Paramount Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Paramount Resources is more favorable than Harbour Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Paramount Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Paramount Resources has a beta of 3.85, suggesting that its stock price is 285% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbour Energy has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paramount Resources and Harbour Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Resources $467.36 million 3.73 -$16.94 million N/A N/A Harbour Energy $1.58 billion 3.13 $164.30 million N/A N/A

Harbour Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Paramount Resources.

Summary

Paramount Resources beats Harbour Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.