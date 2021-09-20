Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $38,117.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.21. 28,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,652. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $156.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.