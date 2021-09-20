Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254,844 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,229,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,728,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,548 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,464,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,155,000 after purchasing an additional 689,952 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 117,687.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 592,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after purchasing an additional 591,970 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $26.76. 2,527,419 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53.

