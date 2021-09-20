Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,489 shares of company stock worth $334,390,376 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $64.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,765.08. The stock had a trading volume of 34,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,967. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,778.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2,484.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

