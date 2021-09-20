Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,440 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 670,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 110,368 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 77,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,974 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 612,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,973,000 after acquiring an additional 36,761 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.49. 33,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,909. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

