Financial Insights Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,205 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254,844 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,229,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,728,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,548 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,464,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,155,000 after acquiring an additional 689,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,030,000 after acquiring an additional 667,177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.76. 2,527,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.53.

