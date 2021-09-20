Financial Contrast: Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Global Medical REIT and RPT Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 0 3 0 3.00 RPT Realty 0 3 3 0 2.50

Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.02%. RPT Realty has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.55%. Given Global Medical REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than RPT Realty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.3% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of RPT Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of RPT Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPT Realty has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Medical REIT and RPT Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $93.73 million 10.32 -$1.92 million $0.88 17.13 RPT Realty $191.71 million 5.37 -$10.23 million $0.78 16.26

Global Medical REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RPT Realty. RPT Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Global Medical REIT and RPT Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT 0.15% 0.03% 0.01% RPT Realty 23.21% 6.28% 2.38%

Dividends

Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. RPT Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Global Medical REIT pays out 93.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RPT Realty pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

RPT Realty beats Global Medical REIT on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

