FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,220,000 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the August 15th total of 7,870,000 shares. Currently, 14.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $7,450,713.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get FIGS alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the second quarter worth $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the second quarter worth $173,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the second quarter worth $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in FIGS in the second quarter valued at $247,000. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FIGS traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,434,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,619. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22. FIGS has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FIGS will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIGS shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.