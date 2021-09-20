Fiera Capital Corp Has $2.03 Million Position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,671 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.25% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 57,739 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 92,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 60,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

VMO stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $14.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0529 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

