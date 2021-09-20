Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.44 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,890 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.45. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

