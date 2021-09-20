Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.37 Million Stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,868 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GBAB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000.

Shares of GBAB opened at $24.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $25.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

