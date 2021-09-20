Fiera Capital Corp Buys New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 33,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $56.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $239.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.52.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

