Fiera Capital Corp Buys 125,640 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,640 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.18% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 74,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 28.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 101,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 335,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 175.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 111,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 279.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 211,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $4.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

