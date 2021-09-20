Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 4,955 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Ferrari by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RACE opened at $216.39 on Monday. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $176.03 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RACE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oddo Securities began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.20.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

