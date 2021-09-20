FidexToken Hits 1-Day Volume of $46.00 (FEX)

FidexToken (CURRENCY:FEX) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. FidexToken has a total market capitalization of $75,079.36 and $46.00 worth of FidexToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FidexToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FidexToken has traded 98% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00054952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00124959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011855 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00044671 BTC.

FidexToken Coin Profile

FEX is a coin. FidexToken’s total supply is 32,948,335,553 coins and its circulating supply is 30,948,335,553 coins. FidexToken’s official Twitter account is @fidexexchange . FidexToken’s official message board is medium.com/@fidexexchange/fidex-exchange-crowdsale-b20f71858250 . FidexToken’s official website is fidex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “FEX Token is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the FEX platform. It provides participants with benefits when using this token to access platform services. “

Buying and Selling FidexToken

