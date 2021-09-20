Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Bought by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,553 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned about 1.34% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $11,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIDU. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 767,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,977,000 after acquiring an additional 123,596 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,419,000 after buying an additional 99,720 shares during the period. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2,027.0% in the second quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 85,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 81,120 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,125,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $52.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.83. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

