Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Downgraded to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RACE. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.18.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari stock opened at $216.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.88 and a 200-day moving average of $209.57. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $176.03 and a 52 week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The business’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,907,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,243,000 after acquiring an additional 53,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,341,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,788,000 after acquiring an additional 381,095 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,662,000 after buying an additional 660,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Italy grew its holdings in Ferrari by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,043,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,431,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.