FedEx (FDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect FedEx to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FDX opened at $255.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.36. FedEx has a 12 month low of $230.27 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FedEx from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on FedEx from $365.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.29.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

