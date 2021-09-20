Falconswap (FSW) Achieves Market Cap of $1.76 Million

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Falconswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Falconswap has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $96,061.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Falconswap has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00055732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00121626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00045429 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap (FSW) is a coin. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falconswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

