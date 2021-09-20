Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Grace Capital

Grace Capital reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.6% of Grace Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Grace Capital’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in Facebook by 800.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total value of $83,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.29, for a total transaction of $26,381,717.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,506,840 shares of company stock worth $902,272,062. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.35.

Shares of FB opened at $360.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $363.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.33. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.