F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,062,091,000 after buying an additional 357,791 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 15.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $341,773,000 after buying an additional 247,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 36.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,254,000 after buying an additional 185,964 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 35.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 678,744 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $141,599,000 after buying an additional 176,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 28.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $143,717,000 after buying an additional 151,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $243,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.31, for a total transaction of $374,333.07. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,712.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,432. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV opened at $204.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.32. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.