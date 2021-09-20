Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the August 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 148.2 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EIFZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of EIFZF remained flat at $$34.04 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 654. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average is $32.40. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $34.67.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

