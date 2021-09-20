Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Sunday, August 8th.

In other Evolus news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $24,676,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,064,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,616,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medytox Inc. purchased 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $489,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,346,652 shares in the company, valued at $81,694,770.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,460 and sold 2,762,335 shares valued at $26,455,493. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Evolus by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 29.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOLS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,827. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $434.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.51 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 171.55% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

