Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $83.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.36 and a 200-day moving average of $85.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

