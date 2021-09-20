Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $31,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.36. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

