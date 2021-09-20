Everex (EVX) Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last Week

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Everex has a total market cap of $11.42 million and approximately $924,438.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Everex coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00055908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00124723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00012189 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00045563 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex (EVX) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.