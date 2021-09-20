EUNO (EUNO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,890.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 21.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $14.14 million and $11,890.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EUNO has traded down 27.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $364.74 or 0.00816039 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,319,664,882 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

