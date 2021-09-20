Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) & EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Head to Head Contrast

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVO Payments has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Etsy and EVO Payments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy $1.73 billion 16.65 $349.25 million $2.69 84.38 EVO Payments $439.10 million 4.63 -$1.68 million $0.64 38.11

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than EVO Payments. EVO Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Etsy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Etsy and EVO Payments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy 0 2 16 0 2.89 EVO Payments 0 1 2 0 2.67

Etsy currently has a consensus target price of $224.25, indicating a potential downside of 1.20%. EVO Payments has a consensus target price of $32.67, indicating a potential upside of 33.93%. Given EVO Payments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EVO Payments is more favorable than Etsy.

Profitability

This table compares Etsy and EVO Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy 22.45% 73.54% 18.54% EVO Payments 2.00% -8.26% 4.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Etsy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of EVO Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Etsy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of EVO Payments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Etsy beats EVO Payments on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc. is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European. The company was founded by Rafik R. Sidhom in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.