Ethereum Gold Hits One Day Volume of $90.00 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $235,961.84 and $90.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00057019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00124557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00012449 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00047345 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

