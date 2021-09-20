Equitable Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,442 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.73% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $22,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 92.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 65.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,051. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average is $47.50.

