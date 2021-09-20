Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $54,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,835.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 348.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.06. 25,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,058. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.11. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.20 and a 12 month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

